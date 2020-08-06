Update on WWE’s Hopes For an Outdoor Summerslam Venue

A new report has an update on WWE’s rumored plans for an outdoor venue for Summerslam. As previously reported, the company is said to be considering venues outside of the Performance Center with Atlantic City said to be one of the options.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is still hoping for the outdoor venue. Talent is not generally being told about the plans unless the press the issue and when they ask, they have been told that WWE is looking at places to potentially run the event in the New York or Florida coast areas. That said, several people in production have not yet heard any discussion of the rumors and learned about them online.

WWE has had a desire to do an outdoor event or a show with fans for months, but they have not yet come to fruition.