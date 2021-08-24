Update on WWE’s Plans For John Morrison, Mustafa Ali & Mansoor

A new report has an update on plans for both John Morrison and the team of Mustafa Ali & Mansoor following last night’s episode of Raw. As reported last night, The Miz turned on Morrison and attacked him on Raw after Morrison’s attempt to help Miz in his match against Xavier Woods backfired.

According to PWInsider, the babyface turn is Morrison’s new direction going forward and he will not end up reconciling with Miz the way that Riddle did with Randy Orton after Orton attacked him a few weeks ago.

Additionally, the site notes that Mustafa Ali and Mansoor will be booked as a babyface tag team moving forward.