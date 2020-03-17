WWE Reportedly Has MSG Event Scheduled for June 27

– As previously reported, WWE had a live event that was scheduled for March 22 in New York City at Madison Square Garden. However, that event is now off due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the state of New York had announced that gatherings of 500 people or more will not be permitted. PWInsider has an update on how ticket holders for March 22 might be able to use their ticket purchases at a future event in NYC.

According to the report, two weeks ago, WWE locked in Saturday, June 27 to return to MSG. So, this could serve as a replacement date for ticketholders who are no longer able to attend the March 22 event. However, the June 27 date was put on hold prior to the coronavirus outbreak. That seems to suggest that it could still be affected by sanctions due to the pandemic in June as well.

WWE has not yet issued an announcement on plans for the March 22 MSG event. As noted, the Garden issued the following statement supporting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision on gathering and a promise to adhere to the ruling:

“We support Governor Cuomo’s decision and starting tomorrow night, our New York venues will only host events that adhere to the Governor’s very clear parameters. This is a fluid situation and we will be back with further details when available.”