Update on What WWE Plans To Do With Women’s Tag Team Titles Following Liv Morgan’s Injury
As previously reported, Liv Morgan suffered an injury in her match with Kairi Sane during a match on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Sane hit a normal trip, and in a freak accident, Morgan landed awkwardly on her arm, dislocating her shoulder. She is expected to be gone for months.
This raises an issue with WWE’s creative plans, which were said to be significantly changed. Morgan is one half of the women’s tag team champions with Raquel Rodriguez. PWInsider reports that a plan was made for the tag titles and at this time, WWE is not expected to vacate them.
If the belts aren’t being vacated, Rodriguez will likely get a new partner to defend them. Given the ongoing storyline with the Judgment Day and Roxanne Perez, she is a possible replacement.
Morgan has been pulled from the road and won’t be making any appearances any time soon, as she is set to have surgery.
