Update on WWE Status of Bobby Lashley and MVP, If They Were Offered New Deals

As previously reported, Bobby Lashley and MVP are expected to be leaving WWE soon as their contracts are set to expire and they haven’t signed new deals. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is also expecting both to leave within the next few weeks. One source suggested that neither Lashley nor MVP were offered new deals. Others noted that Lashley was and turned it down.

It was noted that MVP had been getting stem cell treatment in an attempt to heal previous injuries, including a serious knee injury, so he could wrestle again.

Both are still on the roster but there are no plans to use them before they leave. The current belief is that they will pitch a Hurt Business reunion in AEW, along with Shelton Benjamin. They would have to use a different name as the Hurt Business is a WWE trademark. All three were said to be frustrated when the faction was dropped. There was a point where it looked like the group may be put back together, but those plans were likewise cancelled.