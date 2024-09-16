Update on WWE Status of Charlotte Flair, If She’s Been Cleared

Fightful Select reports that Charlotte Flair is still not cleared to return to the ring after suffering multiple injuries last year, and may not be for a while. It is believed that it will be “some time” before she is able to return as her injuries were described as “severe.” Flair tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus in December 2023.

At the beginning of the year, WWE sources believed that Flair would not wrestle in 2024 due to the severity of her injuries. In February, it was reported that she was ahead of schedule, but it was still too soon to put a timetable on her return.

While she’s out of action, there have been reports of creative plans for her getting involved with Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton upon her return. However, a WWE source noted that it’s unlikely any plans would be made until she was cleared.