Update on WWE Superstars Who Were Stuck in Saudi Arabia

– PWInsider has an update on the WWE Superstars who were temporarily stranded in Riyadh Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel earlier this week. According to the latest report, the WWE Superstars and staff are now heading to New York City and are scheduled to arive later this morning/early afternoon.

Additionally, their charter flight back to the United States was delayed for two hours. Monday’s Raw is being held on Nov. 4 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. As previously reported, Raw Superstars are being given the

option to continue home first before returning to New York for Raw, or they can stay in New York City for Monday’s Raw.