Update on WWE Tag Team Titles After Possible Jacob Fatu Injury

As previously reported, it appeared that Jacob Fatu suffered an injury at WWE Summerslam, as he sold his leg after hitting a table spot. However, WWE has been quiet on his status and it’s unknown if the injury is legitimate or not. It was reported at the time that WWE may have planned Fatu to sell an injury as a way to keep him off of TV and away from the returning Roman Reigns.

Fatu is currently one half of the WWE tag team champions, but WWE may still keep him off TV. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the titles will be defended by any two members of the Bloodline that Solo Sikoa picks.

WWE does not want Fatu to get in the mix with Reigns yet, as they don’t want him selling big for the OTC, as “everyone has to sell big for Reigns right now.” While he’s away due to injury, WWE also isn’t making a “big deal” of it as he’s “supposed to be a monster.” The WON noted that the injury is likely a work and this has all been planned.