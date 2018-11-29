Update on WWE Taping Raw & Smackdown During The Holidays

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will be taping TV over the holidays instead of running live. Due to the holidays and the overall declining trend of the ratings, these shows are likely to do the lowest ratings in the history of Raw and Smackdown. The plans are to tape a live Raw on December 17 in Sacramento, and then after, tape the December 24 Raw. On December 18 in Fresno, they’ll be taping a live Smackdown and then taping the December 25 Smackdown. The December 31 Raw will be taped on December 28 in Detroit and January 1 Smackdown will be taped on December 29 in Pittsburgh.