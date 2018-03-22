Update on The WWE UK Project, TV Taping Date Scheduled For December

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a lot of movement on the stalled WWE UK project. WWE has a date booked in December in Margate, Kent and may have others. It should be noted that they’ve had a lot of dates booked for UK TV tapings in the past and have quietly canceled them.

WWE renewed all the key contracts of the UK guys. The “big five,” which they consider as Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Wolfgang, and Mark Andrews were believed to have gotten better deals. WWE also signed Zack Gibson for the UK project. WWE’s plan is still to do tapings and run a UK based promotion, and eventually open a training center with the idea of bringing UK trainers to Florida (like they recently did with Johnny Moss) to teach them how WWE wants people trained, and then have them run it.

There is also word going around that Joe Coffey has signed a U.K. deal, but Coffey himself has personally denied it.