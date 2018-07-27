Update On WWE’s Plans For Rusev, Lana, Aiden English, Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via SportsKeeda), Dave Meltzer spoke about possible plans for Rusev, Lana, Aiden English, Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega on Smackdown. Rusev had a match with Almas on Tuesday, which he lost after a distraction from his own team. It’s believed that Rusev will continue to feud with El Idolo while Vega feuds with Lana.

Meltzer said: “I like the idea of the Rusev and Andrade “Cien” Almas program. I think it gets Lana in a situation where she can be a lot more successful, than the situation which she’s been in where she’s wasting her time. And it gives Zelina Vega an opponent…Now they’re in a good position. Then there’s that secondary thing where (Aiden) English and Rusev are having their problems, which is too bad for English because it wouldn’t end well for him.”

Meltzer added that the story would likely end with English being removed from the Rusev/Lana pairing.