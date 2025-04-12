Update on One Reason The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss May Not Be On WWE TV Right Now

Alexa Bliss hasn’t been seen on WWE TV for weeks and The Wyatt Sicks have been off television for longer than that. It was reported last month that Uncle Howdy was previosuly not cleared to compete, but has been since the group was initially pulled from TV. As for Bliss, the last word is that the relationship between her and WWE was “fine” and there are currently no issues.

Fightful Select reports that Bliss and the Wyatts are still planned to be together, something that has been hinted at on episodes of Smackdown. According to one source, it is believed that WWE is waiting to put the Wyatts back on TV until after Wrestlemania, as creative plans have already been set up to that event. As Bliss is set to be tied with the group creatively, that may be the case for her as well.