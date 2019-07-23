Updated 24/7 Champion List: Drake Maverick, Ted DiBiase, Madusa, All Win Title on Raw (Pics, Video)

– Drake Maverick became the new 24/7 Champion at Raw Reunion, but he didn’t hold it for long before the legends arrived. Maverick pinned R-Truth during a backstage interview to win his third run with the title, but soon after he tripped and hurt himself trying to escape The Boogeyman. That allowed Pat Patterson to get the pinfall to win the title, who didn’t even get lose on-screen. Patterson’s fellow Stooge Gerald Brischo beat him to claim the title, only to get kneed down low by Kelly Kelly who became the first woman to win the championship.

Kelly, of course, was not the last person to win the title on Raw. She found Candice Michelle, Melina and Naomi, where Melina revealed she had gotten her referee license (which is a thing, apparently?), and Candice Michelle took Kelly out to win the title. Madusa then came up and put Candice in a submission hold, ordering Melina to count the tap-out. She then said that she wouldn’t hold the title for long and walked off with it.

Madusa then came out to the announcer’s desk and teased throwing the championship in the trash — a reference to when she did the same with the WWE Women’s Championship on Nitro in 1995. However, Ted DiBiase came out and offered to buy it, itself a reference to when he tried to buy the WWE Championship from Andre the Giant in 1988. She agreed and he walked off, only to try and leave in a limo with the title and run afoul of Drake Maverick. Maverick won the title, marking his fourth run, and ran off with a host of people chasing after him.

Pics and video from the title switches are below. As more title changes happen, we’ll be updating this article.