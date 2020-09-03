wrestling / News
Updated AEW All Out Card
AEW has an updated card for All Out following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on Saturday on PPV:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
Jon Moxley is banned from using the Paradigm Shift.
* Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa
* AEW Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
* Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
Matt Hardy will leave AEW if he loses.
* Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, & Evil Uno) vs. Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, & Scorpio Sky
* Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Fenix, Pentagon, The Butcher, The Blade, Eddie Kingston, More TBA
* The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)
* Tooth And Nail Match (Buy In): Big Swole vs. Britt Baker
