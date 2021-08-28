Updated AEW All Out Lineup

AEW has an updated lineup for All Out following this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the full card below for the show, which takes place on September 5th and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Eddie Kingston

* Jericho’s Career On the Line: Chris Jericho vs. MJF

* CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

* Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

* The Buy-In Women’s Casino Battle Royale: Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, and Nyla Rose