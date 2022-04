AEW has an updated lineup for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts II following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara

* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle