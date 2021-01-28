Updated AEW Beach Break Card

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s AEW Beach Break after tonight’s Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 3rd and air on TNT:

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford get married

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rey Fenix, PAC, & Jon Moxley

* Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* #1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal: The Young Bucks, FTR, Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho & MJF, Santana & Ortiz, The Dark Order, Private Party, Jurassic Express, The Acclaimed, and Top Flight