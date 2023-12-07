Updated AEW Continental Classic Standings Following Dynamite

The standings for the AEW Continental Classic have been updated following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Jon Moxley, Jay White, and Swerve Strickland picked up wins on tonight’s show, defeating Rush. Jay Lethal, and Mark Briscoe.

You can see the updated standings below for the tournament, which will culminate with the League Finals at AEW Worlds End on December 30th. Briscoe and Lethal have now been mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

Blue League

* Brody King (2-0-0, 6 pts)

* Claudio Castagnoli (1-1-0, 3 pts)

* Bryan Danielson (1-0-0, 3 pts)

* Andrade El Idolo (1-0-0, 3 pts)

* Eddie Kingston (0-2-0, 0 pts)

* Daniel Garcia (0-2-0, 0 pts)

Gold League

* Jon Moxley (3-0-0, 9 pts)

* Swerve Strickland (3-0-0, 9 pts)

* Jay White (2-1-0, 6 pts)

* Rush (1-2-0, 3 pts)

* Jay Lethal (0-3-0, 0 pts)

* Mark Briscoe (0-3-0, 0 pts)