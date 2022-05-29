Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Betting Odds

– 32red.com released the following betting odds for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022 event:

* AEW World Championship

Hangman Adam Page (C) (+120)

CM Punk (-167)

* AEW Women’s World Championship

Thunder Rosa (C) (-1250)

Serena Deeb (no odds listed)

* AEW World Tag Team Championship

Jurassic Express (C) (+110)

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks (+110)

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (+350)

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final

Adam Cole (-500)

Samoa Joe (+300)

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (-295)

Ruby Soho (+200)

* Anarchy In The Arena Match

Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz (-295)

Jericho Appreciation Society (+200)

* House of Black (-230) vs. Death Triangle (+160)

* American Top Team (-200) vs. Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti (+140)

* Young Bucks (-250) vs. The Hardys (+175)

* Wardlow (-770) vs. MJF (+400)

* Darby Allin (-770) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (+400)

* AEW TBS Championship

Jade Cargill (C) (-3335)

Anna Jay (+800)

* HOOK & Danhausen (-3335) vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling (+800) (Buy-In)

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is being held later tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Be sure to tune into 411’s live coverage and play-by-play for the event.