Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Betting Odds
– 32red.com released the following betting odds for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022 event:
* AEW World Championship
Hangman Adam Page (C) (+120)
CM Punk (-167)
* AEW Women’s World Championship
Thunder Rosa (C) (-1250)
Serena Deeb (no odds listed)
* AEW World Tag Team Championship
Jurassic Express (C) (+110)
Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks (+110)
Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (+350)
* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final
Adam Cole (-500)
Samoa Joe (+300)
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (-295)
Ruby Soho (+200)
* Anarchy In The Arena Match
Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz (-295)
Jericho Appreciation Society (+200)
* House of Black (-230) vs. Death Triangle (+160)
* American Top Team (-200) vs. Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti (+140)
* Young Bucks (-250) vs. The Hardys (+175)
* Wardlow (-770) vs. MJF (+400)
* Darby Allin (-770) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (+400)
* AEW TBS Championship
Jade Cargill (C) (-3335)
Anna Jay (+800)
* HOOK & Danhausen (-3335) vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling (+800) (Buy-In)
AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is being held later tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Be sure to tune into 411’s live coverage and play-by-play for the event.
