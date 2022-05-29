wrestling / News

Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Betting Odds

May 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Image Credit: AEW, Bleacher Report

32red.com released the following betting odds for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022 event:

* AEW World Championship
Hangman Adam Page (C) (+120)
CM Punk (-167)

* AEW Women’s World Championship
Thunder Rosa (C) (-1250)
Serena Deeb (no odds listed)

* AEW World Tag Team Championship
Jurassic Express (C) (+110)
Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks (+110)
Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (+350)

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final
Adam Cole (-500)
Samoa Joe (+300)

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (-295)
Ruby Soho (+200)

* Anarchy In The Arena Match
Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz (-295)
Jericho Appreciation Society (+200)

* House of Black (-230) vs. Death Triangle (+160)

* American Top Team (-200) vs. Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti (+140)

* Young Bucks (-250) vs. The Hardys (+175)

* Wardlow (-770) vs. MJF (+400)

* Darby Allin (-770) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (+400)

* AEW TBS Championship
Jade Cargill (C) (-3335)
Anna Jay (+800)

* HOOK & Danhausen (-3335) vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling (+800) (Buy-In)

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is being held later tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Be sure to tune into 411’s live coverage and play-by-play for the event.

