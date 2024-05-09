Updated AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 Card

AEW has an updated card for Double or Nothing following this week’s Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 26th in Las Vegas and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné

* AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay

* Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite vs. Team AEW (FTR, Bryan Danielson & Eddie Kingston)