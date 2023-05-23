wrestling / News
Updated AEW Double or Nothing Betting Odds
– BetOnline the latest betting odds available for AEW Double or Nothing 2023, showing who is favored to win for the various matchups. Here are the current betting lines:
AEW World Championship Match Winner
MJF (c) -5000 (1/50)
Darby Allin +500 (5/1)
Sammy Guevara +600 (6/1)
Jack Perry +800 (8/1)
AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner
Jamie Hayter (c) -600 (1/6)
Toni Storm +350 (7/2)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
FTR (c) -1000 (1/10)
Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett +500 (5/1)
TNT Championship Match Winner
Wardlow (c) -800 (1/8)
Christian Cage +425 (17/4)
AEW TBS Championship Match Winner
Jade Cargill (c) -400 (1/4)
Tara Valkyrie +250 (5/2)
AEW International Championship Match Winner
Any other wrestler -160 (5/8)
Orange Cassidy +120 (6/5)
Tag Team Match Winner
The Elite -300 (1/3)
Blackpool Combat Club +200 (2/1)
Singles Match
Adam Cole -600 (1/6)
Chris Jericho +350 (7/2)
6-Man Tag Team Match Winner
Isiah Kassidy & The Hardy’s -1000 (1/10)
Ethan Page & The Gunn’s +500 (5/1)
AEW Double or Nothing 2023 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
