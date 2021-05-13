Updated AEW Double or Nothing Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Double or Nothing following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and airs live on PPV.

In addition to the below matches, The Pinnacle and Inner Circle appear set for a Stadium Stampede match, though the bout has not been officially confirmed. The Young Bucks challenged Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to face them and agreed to put the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line, but that is also not confirmed yet.

* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker

* Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, more competitiors TBA

* Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

* Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo