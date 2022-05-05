wrestling / News
Updated AEW Double Or Nothing Card
May 4, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for Double or Nothing following this week’s Dynamite. You can check out the full card below for the show, which airs on May 29th on PPV:
* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. CM Punk
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb
* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBA vs. TBA
* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBA vs. TBA
