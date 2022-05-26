Updated AEW Double or Nothing Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Double or Nothing following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on May 29th on PPV:

* AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. CM Punk

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

* Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz

* Wardlow vs. MJF

If Wardlow wins, he is released from his contract with MJF. If he loses, he is barred from ever signing an AEW contract.

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho OR Kris Statlander

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay

* The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

* House Of Black vs. Death Triangle

* Buy-In Match: HookHausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling