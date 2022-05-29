wrestling / News
AEW Double or Nothing Airing Tonight on PPV, Final Card
AEW Double or Nothing takes place tonight from Las Vegas, with a 13-match lineup set. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on PPV.
As of now, MJF vs. Wardlow is still listed on the event page and on a preview posted to AEW’s official website late last night.
* AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. CM Punk
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
* Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz
* Wardlow vs. MJF
If Wardlow wins, he is released from his contract with MJF. If he loses, he is barred from ever signing an AEW contract.
* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe
* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay
* The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
* House Of Black vs. Death Triangle
* Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, & Paige VanZant vs. Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, & Tay Conti
If Sky wins, Kazarian and Guevara can’t challenge for the TNT Title again
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Darby Allin
* Buy-In Match: HookHausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling
