Updated AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Lineup

AEW has an updated card for their Grand Slam episode of Dynamite after last night’s Collision. You can check out the card below for the show, which takes place on September 20th in New York City and airs live on TBS:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Samoa Joe OR Roderick Strong

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Saraya vs. TBA

* ROH World Championship & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston

* Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara