Updated AEW Dynamite Lineup: Hangman Page Set to Speak on Tonight’s Show

– AEW has announced that we’ll be hearing from Adam Hangman Page tonight on tonight’s special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite. Page recently returned to AEW and won the Casino Ladder Match to earn a title shot against AEW World champion Kenny Omega.

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight on TNT. You can see the updated lineup for the show below:

* AAA Tag Team Championships Match: Lucha Bros vs. Masked Tag Team

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket announcement

* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Penelope Ford vs. Kiera Hogan

