Updated AEW Full Gear Card

AEW has an updated card for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the following card for the event, which takes place on November 7th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and airs live on FITE TV and PPV:

* AEW World Championship I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

* Elite Deletion Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

* MJF Can Join Inner Circle If He Wins: MJF vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hiraku Shida vs. Nyla Rose

Buy-In Match: Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

