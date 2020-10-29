wrestling / News
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW has an updated card for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the following card for the event, which takes place on November 7th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and airs live on FITE TV and PPV:
* AEW World Championship I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks
* Elite Deletion Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
* MJF Can Join Inner Circle If He Wins: MJF vs. Chris Jericho
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hiraku Shida vs. Nyla Rose
Buy-In Match: Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
Check out our live AEW Dynamite post-show Dissecting Dynamite with host Andy Perez and guest host Steve Cook discussing the events of tonight's show:
