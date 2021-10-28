Updated AEW Full Gear Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 13th in Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on PPV.

* AEW World Title: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

* AEW Women’s World Title: Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros. vs. FTR

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD

* Minneapolis Street Fight: The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year & American Top Team

* MJF vs. Darby Allin