wrestling / News
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
October 27, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 13th in Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on PPV.
* AEW World Title: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page
* AEW Women’s World Title: Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros. vs. FTR
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD
* Minneapolis Street Fight: The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year & American Top Team
* MJF vs. Darby Allin
More Trending Stories
- ROH Announces Hiatus Following Final Battle, Plans to ‘Pivot’ & ‘Reimagine’ Company
- Backstage Update on Producers for WWE SmackDown Premiere, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Segment
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Misconception Of Why WCW Failed, AEW vs. WWE Television Presentation
- Note On Backstage Reaction To WWE Splitting Up Tag Teams In WWE Draft