Updated AEW Full Gear Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs this Saturday from St. Louis on PPV:

* AEW World Title: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

* AEW Women’s World Title: Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros. vs. FTR

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

* Minneapolis Street Fight: The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year, Dan Lambert, Junior dos Santos, & Andrei Arlovski

* MJF vs. Darby Allin

* CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Christian Cage & Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks

* PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

* The Buy In Match: Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida