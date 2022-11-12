Updated AEW Full Gear Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Bandido OR Ethan Page vs. Brian Cage, Ricky Starks OR Lance Archer

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

* Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

* Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

* Saraya vs. Britt Baker

* Darby Allin & Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal