Updated AEW Full Gear Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Brian Cage, Ricky Starks OR Lance Archer

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

* Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Trios Tag Team Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. The Elite

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe

* Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

* Saraya vs. Britt Baker

* Darby Allin & Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal