Updated AEW Full Gear Card: World Title Eliminator Finals Set
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 13th in Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on PPV.
* AEW World Title: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page
* AEW Women’s World Title: Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros. vs. FTR
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro
* Minneapolis Street Fight: The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year, Dan Lambert, Junior dos Santos, & Andrei Arlovski
* MJF vs. Darby Allin
