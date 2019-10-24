wrestling / News
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
October 23, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has updated their card for Full Gear following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the full updated card below for the show, which takes place on November 9th in Baltimore:
* AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Cody
* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Hangman Page vs. PAC
