Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Competitors TBA

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

* Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli