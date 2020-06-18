wrestling / News
Updated AEW Fyter Fest Card: Five Matches Set
June 17, 2020 | Posted by
AEW had an updated card for next month’s two-night Fyter Fest shows following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below, which has the addition of Hikaru Shida defending the AEW Women’s Title against Penelope Ford and Chris Jericho taking on Orange Cassidy.
The matches will air in the place of the July 1st and 8th episodes of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The card is:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Jake Hager
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford
* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
