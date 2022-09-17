Updated AEW Grand Slam Dynamite Lineup

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite following this week’s Rampage. You can check out the full lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS, below:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW Interim World Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Athena vs. Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Orange Cassidy