Updated AEW Revolution Card

AEW has an updated lineup for its 2022 Revolution PPV after this week’s AEW Rampage. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which takes place on March 6th from Orlando, Florida and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express vs. Two Teams TBD

* Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match: Wardlow vs. Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Three More TBD

* Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF