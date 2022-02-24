Updated AEW Revolution Card

AEW has an updated card for AEW Revolution following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which takes place on March 6th from Orlando, Florida and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon vs. One Team TBD

* AEW TBS Women’s Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti

* Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match: Wardlow vs. Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Two More TBD

* Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

* Tornado Trios Match: Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isaiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

* Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston