Updated AEW Revolution Card
February 22, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for next month’s Revolution PPV after this week’s Dynamite. The company has the following matches made for the PPV, which airs on March 5th from San Francisco live on PPV:
* AEW World Championship Iron Man Match: MJF vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. One More Team TBA
* Texas Deathmatch: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho
* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho
The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.
