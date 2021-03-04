Updated AEW Revolution Card: Women’s Title Match Added, More

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s AEW Revolution following this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on Sunday and airs live on PPV, FITE TV, and B/R Live:

* AEW World Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Tag Team Championships Match: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

* Street Fight: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz

* Winner Gets Loser’s 2021 First-Quarter Earnings: Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

* Casino Tag Team Battle Royale: Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade, Santana & Ortiz, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson, Top Flight, Bear Country

* AEW TNT Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. One More TBD

* The Buy-In Match: Thunder Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & Reba