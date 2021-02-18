Updated AEW Revolution Card

AEW has an updated card for AEW Revolution following this week’s Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on March 7th and airs live on PPV, B/R Live & Fite TV:

* AEW World Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

* Street Fight: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz

* AEW Tag Team Championships Match: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

* Winner Gets Loser’s 2021 First-Quarter Earnings: Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Opponents TBD

* AEW TNT Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Three More TBD