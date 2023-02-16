wrestling / News
Updated AEW Revolution Lineup
February 15, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for next month’s Revolution PPV after this week’s Dynamite. The company has the following matches made for the PPV, which airs on March 5th from San Francisco live on PPV:
* AEW World Championship Iron Man Match: MJF vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. Two More Teams TBA
* Texas Deathmatch: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow
