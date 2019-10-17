Updated AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Brackets

– The brackets are updated for the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. SCU and the Lucha Bros defeated Best Friends and Jurassic Express, respectively, to advance to the second round of the tournament.

The semifinals of the tournament will take place on next week’s episode of Dynamite, with the finals taking place on October 30th. The semifinals are:

* Private Party vs. The Lucha Bros

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Dark Order