Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including WrestleDream

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Sunday’s WrestleDream PPV in Seattle. That event currently has 5,610 tickets out, which is the lowest advance for an AEW PPV since after the pandemic ended. There is a $46 get-in price on the secondary market.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Seattle has 4,214 tickets out.

Dynamite in Stockton on October 4 has 2,667 tickets out.

Collision in Salt Lake City on October 7 has 1,691 tickets out.

Dynamite in Independence, MO on October 10 has 1,627 tickets out.

Collision in Toledo on October 14 has 1,743 tickets out.

Dynamite in Rosenberg, TX on October 18 has 2,053 tickets out.

Collision in Memphis on October 21 has 1,112 tickets out.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on October 25 has 2,602 tickets out.

Collision in Uncasville, CT on October 28 has 1,989 tickets out.

Dynamite in Louisville on November 1 has 1,612 tickets out.

Rampage & Collision in Los Angeles on November 17 has 2,855 tickets out.

Full Gear in Los Angeles on November 18 has 7,926 tickets out.