Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for AEW Dynasty

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for AEW Dynasty, which happens this Sunday at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. There are currently 6,101 tickets out.

It was noted that the building could sell out legitimately at around 7,400 for a wrestling PPV. So it remains to be seen if a sellout happens, but it’s not impossible.

The interest on the secondary market is low, as there is a get-in price of $24 with 271 tickets available.