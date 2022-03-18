Updated AEW Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Double or Nothing In May

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Double or Nothing on May 29. That show, which happens at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, has 12,939 tickets out for a live gate of $1,145,000. There are currently 585 tickets left. The previous live gate record for a non-WWE event was set on April 6, 2019, with the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden. The only other non-WWE $1 million gate was Atlantis vs. Ultimo Guerrero mask vs. mask at the 2014 CMLL Anniversary show at Arena Mexico.

Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX has 3,667 tickets out.

Dynamite on March 30 in Columbia, SC has 3,257 tickets out.

Dynamite on April 6 in Boston is sold out with 5,210 tickets out.

Dynamite on April 13 in New Orleans has 2,715 tickets out.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts II in Garland, TX on April 15 has 2,825 tickets out.

Dynamite on April 20 in Pittsburgh has 4,000 tickets out.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on April 27 has 4,401 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on May 4 has 3,277 tickets out.

Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island on May 11 has 4,446 tickets out.

Dynamite on May 18 in Houston has 3,028 tickets out.

Dynamite on May 25 in Las Vegas has 4,040 tickets out.

Rampage on May 27 in Las Vegas has 4,078 tickets out.

Dynamite at the Forum in Inglewood, CA on June 1 has 12,555 tickets out with a $715,000 first week advance. There are 239 tickets left, mostly platinum tickets. It will end up as the third largest wrestling crowd in that venue’s history.

Rampage in Ontario, CA on June 3 has 7,240 tickets out, with 115 left.

Dynamite in Detroit on June 29 has 8,444 tickets out.