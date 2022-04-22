Updated AEW Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Next Week’s Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s episode of Dynamite. That takes place in Philadelphia, PA, and there are currently 5,757 tickets out for it.

Dynamite in Baltimore on May 4 has 3,727 tickets out. It is 328 away from selling out.

Dynamite in Long Island on May 11 has 5,944 tickets out.

Dynamite in Houston on May 18 has 3,565 tickets out.

Dynamite in Las Vegas on May 25 has 4,413 tickets out.

Rampage in Las Vegas on May 27 has 4,462 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 29 has 13,102 tickets out.

Dynamite in Inglewood, CA on June 1 has 13,082 tickets out.

Rampage in Ontario, CA on June 3 has 7,293 tickets out. It is sold out.

Dynamite in Independence, MO on June 8 has 3,622 tickets out.

Dynamite in St. Louis on June 15 has 3,054 tickets out.

Dynamite in Milwaukee on June 22 has 3,584 tickets out.

Dynamite in Detroit on June 29 has 8,974 tickets out.