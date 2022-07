Updated AEW Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Next Week’s Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s episode of Dynamite. That episode, from Rochester, NY, currently has 4,499 tickets out.

Dynamite in Savannah, GA on July 13 has 3,475 tickets out.

Dynamite in Duluth, GA on July 20 has 3,640 tickets out.

Dynamite in Worcester, MA on July 27 has 5,036 tickets out.

Dynamite in Columbus on August 3 has 4,380 tickets out.

Rampage (live) and Battle of the Belts III (taped) in Grand Rapids on August 5 has 3,742 tickets out.

Dynamite in Charleston, WV on August 17 has 2,881 tickets out.