Updated AEW Ticket Sales, Including Next Week’s Dynamite in Newark

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including the first Dynamite on TBS next week. That show, from Newark, New Jersey, has 7,773 tickets out. It was at 7,630 prior to the match between Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page getting announced.

Battle of the Belts in Charlotte on January 8 has 5,007 tickets out.

Dynamite in Raleigh on January 12 has 4,037 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on January 19 has 3,891 tickets out, 200 shy of capacity. It will likely sell out. Rampage in the same venue on January 21 has 2,815 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cleveland on January 26 has 4,773 tickets out. They will likely beat the last time they were in the building, which had 4,800 in attendance.

Dynamite in Chicago on February 2 has 4,183 tickets out. This is down significantly from their last show, which sold out at over 7,000 weeks in advance. Given how often they go to Chicago, this may be market fatigue.

Rampage in Orlando on March 4 has 2,138 tickets out.

Revolution in Orlando on March 6 currently has 6,874 tickets out and is now sold out. The get-in price is $50 on the secondary market.